Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ has definitely managed to put a unique spin to an otherwise saturated genre of reality singing competitions. Celebrities come on the stage to compete for the Golden Mask Trophy. But here’s the catch: their identities are hidden, only to be revealed upon elimination. What has attracted so many viewers to it is the constant conversation about who the characters could possibly be. The show has commenced its 4th season, and here’s what you can expect from the second episode.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

The second episode of this idiosyncratic singing competition will be released on September 30, 2020, at 8/7c on Fox. Keep in mind that all episodes of the show are released weekly on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

For all you cord-cutters out there, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and Fox’s website are what you need to look at. If you do have a cable service, then you can simply tune into Fox next week at 8 pm ET.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

The premier episode of the 4th season has really set the bar high for the rest of the competition. We get introduced to the characters in Group A, and they are Sun, Snow Owls, Giraffe, Dragon, and Popcorn. Apart from this, Nick Cannon reveals that the super fans of the show will also get an opportunity to vote this season. Before we discuss the performances, it is imperative to tell you that for the first time in the history of ‘The Masked Singer,’ the judges will also be competing for the Golden Ear trophy. They have to write their guess (the first impression of each performer) on a card which is then submitted into a vault. When the character gets eliminated, the right answer awards them points which will later determine which judge wins.

The first performer was Sun, and she kicked things off with Lizzo’s ‘Cuz I Love You.’ The judges were definitely impressed, and she was followed by Giraffe, who sang ‘Let’s Get It Started’ by Black Eyed Peas. With a buttery voice, Popcorn came next, and she sang ‘What About Us’ by P!nk. The first duet on the show was also introduced in the last episode, and they performed ‘Say Something’ by A Great Big World.

Last but not the least, Dragon was also a fierce competitor, and he sang L.L. Cool J’s ‘Mama Said Knock You Out.’ Unfortunately, he was eliminated in the episode. It was revealed that the man donning Dragon’s costume was none other than Busta Rhymes. Since Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke made the right guess, they scored a point each in the race for the Golden Ear trophy.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

Well, one can most definitely expect the characters from Group B to be introduced in the next episode. Like Group A, Group C also has 5 masked singers. However, Group B will be the anomaly with 6 participants. Speaking of which, Group B comprises of Crocodile, Baby Alien, Whatchamacalit, Serpent, Seahorse, and Gremlin. The remaining characters of the show, which are Squiggly Monster, Broccoli, Mushroom, Jellyfish, and Lips, make up Group C.

As far as the judge’s little side contest for the Golden Ear trophy is concerned, we believe that Jenny McCarthy will win some points. Ken Jeong has a history of wildly imaginative yet inaccurate guesses, but it would be lovely to see him hit the nail on the head as well. The costume that is eliminated in the 2nd episode is anybody’s guess, and we will update you on what happens once we catch the episode this Wednesday.

