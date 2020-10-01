‘The Masked Singer’ is, indeed, one of the more unique singing competitions to have graced our screens in recent times. Celebrities demonstrate their skills and battle it out in sing-offs to win the Golden Mask trophy. However, each person dons a costume, and so no one knows who is behind the mask until they are eliminated. After the brilliant performances in the first two episodes, here’s what you can expect next.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

You can catch the third episode on October 7, 2020, at 8/7c on Fox. As always, ‘The Masked Singer’ will air on Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

If you have a cable connection, then you simply need to tune in to Fox on Wednesday at 8 pm ET. The alternatives for watching it online are YouTubeTV, Hulu, and Fox’s website.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

If you thought Group A was brilliant, then this episode will definitely not disappoint. We were introduced to the performers of Group B. Let’s go through them one by one. First up was Crocodile, who sang ‘It’s My Life’ by Bon Jovi. His performance was brilliant, and Jenny McCarthy even felt like it could have been the legendary icon himself. We learned that he was of Italian descent and grew up in Hollywood. Ken Jeong guessed that it was John Hamm. Nicole Scherzinger thought that it was Nick Lachey and Robin Thicke inferred Croc to be Jenny’s husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

Baby Alien was up next, and it is interesting to know that his costume is the first one with a movable mouth in the history of ‘The Masked Singer.’ References to ‘Ferris Bueller’ and ‘Friends’ were made. The clue video also stated that at one point in time, Baby Alien was on the Tony stage. However, he witnessed a career slump. ‘Faith,’ by George Michael, was his song choice, and boy, did he deliver! In the end, Nicole Scherzinger guessed that it was David Schwimmer, whereas Ken Jeong stated it could be Freddie Prinze Jr. Jenny McCarthy voiced that it could be Ralph Macchio.

The third performance was by Seahorse, and her outfit was legendary, even by ‘The Masked Singer’ standards. In the clues video, Western motifs were scattered throughout. She said that she loved her alter-ego as it lets her inner dauntless Diva shine forth. Seahorse gave an unbelievable performance to Rihanna’s ‘Only Girl,’ and Nicole Scherzinger even called her a potential winner of season 4. The judge guessed that it was the Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld who was behind the mask. Robin Thicke felt that it was Bebe Rexha, whereas Jenny McCarthy speculated it was Halsey.

Following this fabulous act was Whatchamacallit, who described himself as “magical and mythical.” He also said that he has always been shy. After his amazing performance to ‘I Wish’ by Skee Lo, the former ‘Pussycat Dolls’ singer said that it could be Swizz Beats under the mask. Ken Jeong guessed that it was basketballer Dame Lillard, who also has a song called ‘Shot Clock.’ Robin Thicke, however, felt that it was Tyler, the Creator.

The fifth performance was by Serpent, and in the clue video, he said that he was a trouble maker and on the wrong path until his father saved him. A map of the Caribbean was also shown. He performed to ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ by The Proclaimers. Nicole Scherzinger claimed that it was her favorite rendition of one of her most loved songs. She guessed that Serpent was Leslie Odom Jr. Jenny McCarthy felt it was John Legend, whereas Ken Jeong expressed it could be Daveed Diggs.

Gremlin closed the show with Ben E. King’s ‘Stand By Me,’ and the judges felt he had a very seasoned voice. In the clues video, his gentle side and his checkered past were juxtaposed repeatedly. The contestant also stated that he chose this particular song because one of his friends who has passed away sang this number, and he holds it very close to his heart. Robin Thicke guessed that it was Jerry Lee Lewis, whereas Ken Jeong felt it was the former wrestler Steve Austin.

But the show did not end here. Gremlin stated that he was feeling very hot in his costume and wanted to take his mask off. Nick Cannon called it the first self-elimination in the history of ‘The Masked Singer.’ It was revealed that Gremlin was none other than Mickey Rourke, which is exactly what Jenna McCarthy had guessed. The accoladed actor signed off with a final performance to the same song with Nick Cannon.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

The contestants from Group A will be reappearing on ‘The Masked Singer’ stage for the playoffs. Sun, Snow Owls, Giraffe, and Popcorn are all strong competitors. With Dragon having been revealed as Busta Rhymes, we can expect another character from the group to be eliminated. But having seen the unexpected twist of self-elimination, it is anybody’s guess as to what crazy things will occur!

In the first episode, both Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke had the correct guess and so won one point in the judge’s race to the Golden Ear trophy. In the second episode, it was Jenny McCarthy who hit the nail on the head. Could the next show be Ken Jeong’s chance to shine? As of now, a trailer for the show has not been released, but till then, you can catch up on all the previous performances.

