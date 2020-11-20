Very few shows out there have gotten us as excited about celebrities singing anonymously as ‘The Masked Singer’ has. To say that we are utterly invested in this race for the Golden Mask trophy is not an understatement. Moreover, the competition is heating up, with the show’s first double unmasking having taken place. You can learn more about what to expect from episode 9 in this article.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Masked Singer’ episode 9 will air on November 26, 2020, at 8/7c. Titled ‘The Group C Finals – The Masks Give Thanks,’ the episode is the first this season that is slated to release on a Thursday instead of a Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

If you’re a cord-cutter, then you can easily catch ‘The Masked Singer’ on these platforms— Hulu, YouTubeTV, and Fox’s website. However, if you wish to make use of your cable subscription, then all you have to do is tune into Fox this Thursday at 8 pm ET.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

Seahorse, Whatchamacallit, Crocodile, and Serpent faced each other off in the Group B finals. Only two of them could advance and become a part of the super six, which meant that a double elimination was imminent. Cheryl Hines featured as the guest panelist. The game-changing clues for season 4’s participants were delivered by former contestants of the show.

First up was Seahorse, and in the clues video, we got to meet her spiritual adviser. He called her “the real deal,” and stated that she had even managed to move him to tears with her singing. Visually speaking, two baby dolls, a box of tissues, a bonfire in the front yard, and Nashville chicken and pickles were seen. Seahorse sang Britney Spears’ ‘Baby One More Time.’ For the game-changing clue, Astronaut came out and mentioned that Seahorse had never been part of a girl group. Jenny McCarthy estimated that Kesha could be behind the mask. Cheryl Hines felt it could be Kellie Pickler, and Ken Jeong went with Sia.

Next up was Crocodile, and in the clues video, we met his best friend, a radio jockey who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. He revealed that once, they traveled 6 continents in 100 hours. A house made of playing cards, a globe, and a disc were also seen. Crocodile performed to ‘Bleeding Love’ by Leona Lewis. The series alum he was related to was Bee, who revealed that Crocodile was in a huge cult classic movie. Ken Jeong went with Jared Leto, whereas Nicole Scherzinger went with Jordan Knight. Robin Thicke felt it was Justin Guarini underneath the mask.

The third performer was Whatchamacallit. It was his high school teacher and mentor who appeared in the clues video. Some images present were a setup for prom, a whistle, a pot of coffee, and a crown. Whatchamacallit really did have the ability to surprise people, as he gave a groovy performance to ‘Lean Back,’ by Terror Squad ft. Fat Joe and Remy Ma.

Ice Cream was the costume that Whatchamacallit was connected to, and it was stated that Whatchamacallit had already won a championship. Ken Jeong went with Lonzo Ball, and Nicole Scherzinger went with Carmelo Anthony. The guest panelist went with J. B. Smoove.

The last act of the night was put on by Serpent, and we got to see his college roommate in the video. He stated that both of them were poor and that fame found Serpent out of nowhere. A visual reference to ‘Star Wars’ was seen, along with an ambulance, an “anti-venom” poster, books, and trophies. Serpent sang ‘Cool’ by the Jonas Brothers.

The former contestant that Serpent was linked to was Dr. Drew, who said that Serpent had sung with one of the panelists before. Ken Jeong went with Jamie Foxx, whereas Cheryl Hines guessed that Donald Faison was beneath the mask. Robin Thicke also agreed with the guest panelist. Nicole Scherzinger went with Dr. Elvis.

The two singers that moved onto the next round were Seahorse and Crocodile. Unfortunately, this meant that Whatchamacallit and Serpent were eliminated. The former was actually Lonzo Ball, like Ken Jeong predicted, whereas the latter was Dr. Elvis, just as Nicole Scherzinger had guessed. Both of them performed one last time, unmasked.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 9, members of Group C will finally face off and determine who qualifies for the super six and who goes home. Broccoli, Jellyfish, and Mushroom will really have to prove their mettle on ‘The Masked Singer’ stage. The cohort finals for the other groups have already concluded, and so, we know that there are only 2 spots up for grabs. There is no denying that the participants are all very talented, and therefore, it is difficult to ascertain who will be staying and who will be eliminated until the next episode is aired.

