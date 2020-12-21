‘The Midnight Sky’ is a sci-fi drama, directed by and starring George Clooney. It is an adaptation of the novel, ‘Morning, Midnight’, penned by Lily Brooks-Dalton. The story follows a scientist, who accompanies a young girl and journeys through the Arctic Circle — following a global catastrophe. His end goal? Warn off an incoming space shift about the condition on Earth. ‘The Midnight Sky’ has received acclaim for its spectacular visuals and an emotional storyline. If you wish to know more about this movie, you have reached the right place.

The Midnight Sky Release Date And Time:

‘The Midnight Sky’ is scheduled to release on December 23, 2020, at 12.01 am (PT)/ 3.01 am (ET) on Netflix.

The Midnight Sky Cast: Who is in it?

George Clooney stars as Augustine Lofthouse, an ambitious scientist who researches habitable planets for the future generations of humanity. Augustine has a trait of not being able to form any close relationships. Ethan Peck plays the role of a young Augustine. Caoilinn Springall stars as Iris, a young girl who develops a strong bond with Augustine. We also have Felicity Jones as Sully, David Oyelowo as Commander Gordon Adewole, Tiffany Boone as Maya, Demián Bichir as Sanchez, Kyle Chandler as Mitchell, and Sophie Rundle as Jean.

The Midnight Sky Plot: What is it About?

‘The Midnight Sky’ introduces us to an ambitious scientist named Augustine Lofthouse, who is studying possible planets that can house the human race. However, he is unable to connect or forge bonds with his fellow mates. Fast forward to three decades later and a catastrophic event destroys almost the entire earth. The disaster wipes out a huge chunk of the population with powerful radiation. Augustine is now working in the Arctic Circle and he does not wish to leave his base since he knows that he will die soon because of his cancer.

He wants to communicate with space missions, hoping to warn them about the crisis on Earth. However, almost all of the space stations have been dismantled. Only one spacecraft Æther, is headed toward Earth from Jupiter after having scanned a habitable site on the moon. One day, Augustine comes across a young girl named Iris in the station. They start to develop a close bond and journey together to another base, in the search of an antenna that would be powerful enough to contact Æther. Along the way, they face multiple obstacles, which make their relationship even stronger. Check out the trailer below.

