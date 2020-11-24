The second episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 sees Dave butting heads with an incumbent named Isaiah Evans (played by guest star Wayne Brady). The two engage in a face-off regarding a seat in the city council. The debate eventually ends in a dramatic conclusion. We will come to the exact details later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3 Episode 3 will release on November 30, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT, on CBS. New half-hourly installments from the 18-episode season will roll out weekly and drop every Monday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3 on your tv screens, as and when they air, with the help of a cable subscription – by tuning in to CBS every Monday evening at 8 pm ET. Otherwise, you can stream the episodes on the CBS official website and on CBS All Access. Please note that new episodes drop online, a day after their tv premiere. You can additionally catch the series by subscribing to CBS on Amazon Prime. Cable-free, live-streaming services include Directv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

What to Expect From The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 3?

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Welcome to Couples Therapy’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “After learning Dave and Gemma occasionally see a couples therapist to keep their marriage strong, Tina decides she and Calvin should do the same, to Calvin’s consternation.”

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode, titled ‘Welcome to the Election’, witnesses everyone gearing up for the upcoming elections for the Pasadena District 3 City Council. Dave is blindsided when he is approached by an incumbent named Isaiah Evans. The latter informs Dave that a debate has been scheduled this very evening. And Dave has only six hours to prepare his argument. As usual, Calvin offers his support and gives Dave an idea. He coerces Dave into mixing in some flash while delivering his presentation. Dave agrees. But again, there is a twist!

Once Dave’s presentation is complete, Evans steals the catchphrases that had been formulated by Calvin. Of course, neither Calvin nor Dave is prepared to accept defeat. Therefore, in the midst of the debate, Calvin and Dave continue pressing Evans to share details of his catchphrases. As predicted, Evans cannot come up with any convincing answer.

On the other hand, Grover, Marty, and Malcolm get together to create a viral video. They release the clip with an aim to get younger people to vote for Dave. The election is a close race. But sadly, Dave loses. Calvin again pops up to support his friend. He consoles a dejected Dave by saying that although he did not emerge victoriously, he was able to present his ideas before the people.

