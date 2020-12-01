The 3rd episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 sees Tina getting inspired by Dave and Gemma’s occasional couples therapy sessions. The couple does it to keep their marriage strong. Now Tina wants Calvin to follow suit but he is not happy! We will come to the exact details later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3 Episode 4 will release on December 7, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT, on CBS. New half-hourly installments from the 18-episode season will roll out weekly and drop every Monday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3 on your tv screens, as and when they air, with the help of a cable subscription – by tuning in to CBS every Monday evening at 8 pm ET. Otherwise, you can stream the episodes on the CBS official website and on CBS All Access. Please note that new episodes drop online, a day after their tv premiere. You can additionally catch the series by subscribing to CBS on Amazon Prime. Cable-free, live-streaming services include Directv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

What to Expect From The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 4?

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Welcome to the Rooster’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “The arrival of Wyatt, an eco-conscious new neighbor, and his pet rooster disrupt the community; when Tina stops by Marty’s apartment for a surprise visit, the youngest Butler son is forced to come clean about a long-held secret.”

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

Dave and Gemma occasionally attend couples therapy for their required dose of “tune-ups” to keep their marriage strong. And the method has been working well for the couple. When Tina hears bout this, she believes that it could be a good idea for her and Calvin as well. But Calvin, who is always traditional and old-school, does not agree. Meanwhile, Dave and Gemma go for a dinner date and end up spending most of their time in arguments. So, this time, they decide to see the therapist to actually solve problems.

Their therapist, Dr. Chen, advises them to stay away from each other for a while. But then, Dave and Gemma both confess that they, in reality, do not like therapy. However, they had forced themselves to attend for the other’s sake. Chen is less than happy about losing her clients but then, has two new clients — Calvin and Tina. Tina listens to Chen’s advice and believes that abstinence is a good solution. As she tries to maintain her distance from her husband, Calvin spends his time attempting to seduce her.

However, Chen’s method does not give any result and Calvin meets up with Dave. They discuss their marital problems and after an exchange of advisory lessons, are able to solve their issues on their own.

