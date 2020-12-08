The 4th episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 is called ‘Welcome to the Rooster’. It sees the community descending into chaos when a new, eco-conscious neighbor named Wyatt enters the neighborhood. And his pet rooster disturbs the balance among the inhabitants. Tina pays a surprise visit to Marty’s apartment and he is forced to divulge a long-held secret. We will come to the exact details later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3 Episode 5 will release on December 14, 2020, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT, on CBS. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Welcome to the Road Trip’. New half-hourly installments from the 18-episode season will roll out weekly and drop every Monday at the aforementioned time slot.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3 on your tv screens, as and when they air, with the help of a cable subscription – by tuning in to CBS every Monday evening at 8 pm ET. Otherwise, you can stream the episodes on the CBS official website and on CBS All Access. Please note that new episodes drop online, a day after their tv premiere. You can additionally catch the series by subscribing to CBS on Amazon Prime. Cable-free, live-streaming services include Directv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3, titled, ‘Welcome to the Rooster’, Calvin and Dave meet their new neighbor Wyatt. Wyatt is a self-proclaimed urban homesteader and he claims to be environmentally conscious. To keep up with his claims, he also owns a pet rooster, which he takes on walks with him. Now, here is the thing. The rooster makes everyone’s lives difficult in the community. Its incessant crowing keeps all the inhabitants awake at night — including Calvin and Dave. Therefore, the two buddies decide to team up and do something about it. Finally, they do manage to capture the bird. But when the time comes, neither of the two has the heart to do anything evil to it.

On the other hand, Tina pays a surprise visit to Marty by appearing unannounced at his door. This is when she makes a shocking discovery. She discovers a long-held secret about Marty. Marty had been bringing home laundry for Tina to do for all these years now. Tina had believed that this was a part of his goodwill for her. However, things take a nasty turn when she sees a washer and dryer in his apartment. Of course, Tina is seriously annoyed and furious!

