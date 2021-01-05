‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 6 sees Gemma’s troublemaking sister returning to town. She returns all the money she had stolen from Dave and Gemma and claims that she has turned over a new leaf. On the other hand, Dave finally convinces Calvin to accompany him to an escape room. But things do not turn out as they had hoped! We have provided a detailed recap of the latest episode ahead. Before we get to that, let’s check out details of the upcoming next episode. Here is what ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 7 has in store.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 7 will release on January 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT, on CBS. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Welcome to the Motorcycle’.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

The most straightforward way to watch the latest episodes of ‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3 is on your tv screens, as and when they air on CBS at the aforementioned time slot. Online, you can stream full episodes of the show on the CBS official website and on CBS All Access. You should know that new episodes are released online a day after their TV premiere. You can additionally watch the series by adding CBS to your Amazon Prime account. Cable-free, live-streaming options include Directv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

As of right now, all we know about the next episode of ‘The Neighborhood’ is what it’s called and when it will be released. CBS has not yet revealed a synopsis so we do not know which turn the show’s plot will take. The upcoming episode’s title, ‘Welcome to the Motorcycle’, also does not give us a clue as to what the story could be about.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode of ‘The Neighborhood’, Dave and Gemma face a major dilemma. They get ready to face the worst-case scenario when they learn that Gemma’s sister Brittany has returned to town. Why? Britanny owes the couple a lot of money. However, she surprisingly pays them back all the cash she had borrowed (stolen) from them in the past. She reveals that she is now a successful Moghul in the field of marketing and sells her own self-designed fashions. Gemma comes up with an idea. She wants to host a fashion show for Brittany and invites some women from the school. On the other hand, Tina invites some friends from church. But as it turns out, Brittany’s clothing line is not what they expected. On the other hand, Dave coerces Calvin into believing that they should spend some of the cash received from Brittany in going to an escape room.

