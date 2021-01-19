‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 7 is called ‘Welcome to the Motorcycle’. It sees Malcolm surprising Calvin and Tine by buying a new bike. On the other hand, Dave and Gemma decide to spice up their social life by taking an impromptu trip to Las Vegas. But things do not turn out as they had hoped! We have provided a detailed recap of the latest episode ahead. Before we get to that, let’s check out the details of the upcoming next episode. Here is what ‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 8 has in store for fans.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Neighborhood’ season 3 episode 8 will release on January 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT, on CBS.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Welcome to the Property’. And its official synopsis as outlined by CBS goes as follows: “When a man moves his family from Michigan to Los Angeles, he realizes that the secret to fitting in with his new neighborhood is befriending the opinionated man who lives next door.”

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 8 Online?

The most straightforward way to watch the latest episodes of ‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3 is on your tv screens, as and when they air on CBS at the aforementioned time slot. Online, you can stream full episodes of the show on the CBS official website and on CBS All Access. You should know that new episodes are released online a day after their TV premiere. You can additionally watch the series by adding CBS to your Amazon Prime account. Cable-free, live-streaming options include Directv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

The Neighborhood Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

In the 7th episode of ‘The Neighborhood’, Malcolm decides to buy a used car. However, when he goes out to make the purchase, he returns home with a motorcycle. Calvin is thrilled but Tina thinks that a motorcycle is not that safe. She asks Malcolm to take it back. Calvin obviously understands his wife’s fears and tries to prevent Malcolm from riding the bike. He even resorts to drastic measures to achieve his goal. On the other hand, Dave and Gemma start feeling that their life is becoming boring and predictable. Therefore, without any further thoughts, they take a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas for a night. However, their plans to embark on adventures do not transform into reality. What happens is while watching tv in their hotel room, they fall asleep.

