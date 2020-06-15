‘The Order’ is a teen supernatural drama that packs a lot of action and adventure. The series follows the story of Jack Morton who joins Belgrave University to become a member of a secret society. However, not long after his initiation in that society begins, he involuntarily becomes a member of another secret society, which turns out to be the enemy of the first one. Things get muddled up for Jack as he finds himself in the middle of an age-old conflict while trying to avenge the death of his mother.

The first season wraps up a lot of things for the protagonist, but with one stroke, it also opens a whole bunch of possibilities. The second season is to delve further into the world of magic and mystery. Here is everything you need to know about it.

The Order Season 2 Release Date

‘The Order’ Season 1 released on Netflix on March 7, 2019. The show quickly gained popularity and considering how well it was received by the audience, the streaming service did not waste any time to greenlight the second season. The production of the second season had started in the latter half of 2019, and the filming was wrapped up well before 2020. ‘The Order’ Season 2 is set to release on Netflix on June 18, 2020, at 3 am ET.

The Order Season 2 Cast: Who’s in it?

‘The Order’ stars Jake Manley in the lead role of Jack Morton, a freshman at Belgrave University who becomes a member of two secret societies at once. Sarah Grey plays the role of Alyssa Drake, a member of the Order who quickly rises through the ranks while also being in a romantic relationship with Jack. Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, and Thomas Elms play the roles of Randall Carpio, Lilith Bathory, and Hamish Duke, the members of the Knights of Saint Christopher.

All these actors are set to reprise their roles in the second season. Katherine Isabelle, who plays the role of Vera Stone, will also be returning to play the headmistress of the college and the head of the Order. The additional cast also includes Louriza Tronco as Gabrielle Dupres, Andres Collantes as Diego Nunez, and Christian Micahel Cooper as Maddox Coventry.

The Order Season 2 Plot: What’s it about?

‘The Order’ Season 1 ended on a big cliffhanger where Jack and his werewolves friends were robbed of their memories. They had succeeded in stopping Edward Coventry from implementing his nefarious plans, but the Order wanted a win over the Knights and had them forget about everything.

In the second season, we will find Jack and his friends trying to regain their memories. The season will also build upon the history of both the societies, focusing on why they are each other’s sworn enemies. In the first season, ‘The Order’ introduced us to several interesting creatures. This season as well, we expect some new ones to join the league. Apart from this, the first season had started with a series of mysterious murders. The second season is expected to take the blood and gore up a notch.

The Order Season 2 Trailer

Watch the trailer of the much anticipated Season 2 of ‘The Order’ here:

