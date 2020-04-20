As the fifth season of ‘The Outlander’ draws to a close, things are escalating at a pretty fast pace. In the upcoming weeks, the threats are also guaranteed to grow more intense. And Bonnet will be at the center of most of the action. Well, we have covered what you can expect in the next week’s episode in the subsequent paras. Scroll down to know everything about ‘The Outlander’ Season 5 Episode 10. But SPOILERS ALERT! Alongside that, in order to help you in connecting the dots, we have also given a brief recap of whatever ensued this week in the ninth episode. Read on!

The Outlander Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Outlander’ Season 5 Episode 10 is slated to be released on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 8 pm ET.

The Outlander Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Mercy Shall Follow Me’. The next part promises to give answers to some major questions. Now that Bonnet has learned Jeremiah is the heir to River Run, he is going to go to any lengths to claim the young lad. He can easily produce witnesses and the entire act might end in a violent bloodbath. Even Roger wishes to team up with Jamie at Wylie’s Landing.

Where to Watch The Outlander Season 5 Episode 10 Online?

‘The Outlander’ is on Starz, meaning you can watch it with a cable connection. With a cable login, you can also head to the Starz site, and stream the show.

Cord cutters have a host of options like YouTube Tv, DirecTv, and Sling Tv. If you are a Hulu or Amazon Prime subscriber, you can add Starz to your existing plan and access all their content, including ‘The Outlander’.

The Outlander Season 5 Episode 9 Recap:

In ‘Monsters and Heroes’, Jamie gets bitten by a snake! At the Ridge, Jamie and Roger, along with the rest of the men, go on a hunting expedition. They decide to hunt down a herd of bison. And as Jamie gets ready with his aim, he gets bitten by the venomous reptile. Roger sucks out the blood and sets off to find help. But he returns empty-handed as everyone else has gone back home. The duo decides to wait until morning to start their journey for the Ridge.

However, Jamie’s condition worsens in the night and he makes Roger promise that he will kill Stephen Bonnet. The next morning, Ian and his men go to the woods in search of Jamie and Roger. They find him and take him home. Claire attends to the wound and asks Marsali and Bree to find maggots. After the maggots arrive, Claire puts them on the infected leg and thinks of a way to inject penicillin in his blood.

However, here’s the twist. Roger had brought the head of the snake with him after Jamie had cut it off. Bree is able to take out one hollow fang of the pit viper and convert it into a syringe. Claire can now use it to inject penicillin! Well, that solves everything. After a session of undisturbed sleep, Jamie is all well and healthy.

