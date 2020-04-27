We are back once again with another spoiler-packed preview of ‘The Outlander’! Let’s begin with the first bit of news. Next week’s episode is going to be the penultimate episode before the much-awaited, eventful finale. This means that the events of the pre-finale are going to happen at an amazing pace. After all, fans have been waiting all this while for a bloody, violent end to the show’s fifth outing.

Well, we have covered what you can expect in the upcoming part in the subsequent paras. You can scroll down to know everything about ‘The Outlander’ Season 5 Episode 11. Alongside that, in order to help you in connecting the dots, we have also given a brief recap of whatever ensued this week in the 10th episode. Read on!

The Outlander Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘The Outlander’ Season 5 Episode 11 is slated to be released on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 8 pm ET.

The Outlander Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Journeycake’, which takes us one step closer to the onset of the Revolutionary War. Fraser’s Ridge will be at the center of all the violence and brutality. On the other hand, Roger and Brianna are still at odds on whether they wish to stay here or go back to the future. Meanwhile, according to the episode’s official synopsis, “Jamie discovers a new power that started from unrest in the backcountry.”

To get further insights into the next week’s story, watch the official promo below:

Where to Watch The Outlander Season 5 Episode 11 Online?

‘The Outlander’ is on Starz, meaning you can watch it with a cable connection. With a cable login, you can also head to the Starz site, and stream the show.

Cord cutters have a host of options like YouTube Tv, DirecTv, and Sling Tv. If you are a Hulu or Amazon Prime subscriber, you can add Starz to your existing plan and access all their content, including ‘The Outlander’.

The Outlander Season 5 Episode 10 Recap:

Bonnet and Niall Forbes get together at Wilmington and they plan on how to legally claim Jeremiah as the former’s biological son. According to their agenda, Jocasta and Duncan Innes will meet with a fatal “accident” and River Run will be given to Jeremiah — which Bonnet will claim later as his own. Jamie, Roger, and Young Ian reach Wylie’s Landing and await the arrival of Bonnet. But they meet some of Bonnet’s sailors instead – who reveal that their master is in a brothel.

On the other hand, Bonnet follows Claire and Brianna to the seaside. He gets hold of the latter and explains to Bree that he wants to be a better man and husband. In order to stay alive, Bree just plays along. However, Bonnet soon realizes that Bree had been faking it and decides to sell her as a sex slave. But at that moment, Claire, after having tracked Bree down, arrives. The entire family beats Bonnet to a pulp. Bree tells Jamie to take Bonnet to Wilmington to face trial for his crimes.

After the judgment, Bonnet is chained to a stake. According to the punishment, the high tides would claim his life. But before that could happen, Bree shoots him in the head and he dies.

