Time moves at an amazing pace and the same can be said about the events in this week’s pre-finale episode of ‘The Outlander’. Things are moving pretty fast and this was expected. After all, the fifth outing is all set to conclude next week. Yes, you heard that right! Your favorite period piece is wrapping up with another amazing season. So, let’s get ready for the finale.

The Outlander Season 5 Episode 12 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘The Outlander’ Season 5 Episode 12 i.e. finale is slated to be released on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 8 pm ET.

The Outlander Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers

The finale is titled ‘Never My Love’, and as it’s evident from the name, it is going to be a suspense-packed, brutal episode. The story will revolve around Claire, who is kidnapped by someone. Jamie gathers his troops to rescue her as “Claire struggles to survive brutal treatment from her captors” — according to the episode’s official description.

We are not yet sure if the finale will conclude with a definitive ending or if it will leave us on a cliffhanger. On the other hand, Roger and Brianna gear up for a momentous change in their lives. As outlined by Starz, “Roger and Brianna’s journey takes a surprising turn.”

To get further insights into the next week’s story, watch the official promo below:

Where to Watch The Outlander Season 5 Episode 12 Online?

‘The Outlander’ is on Starz, meaning you can watch it with a cable connection. With a cable login, you can also head to the Starz site, and stream the show. Cord cutters have a host of options like YouTube Tv, DirecTv, and Sling Tv. If you are a Hulu or Amazon Prime subscriber, you can add Starz to your existing plan and access all their content, including ‘The Outlander’.

The Outlander Season 5 Episode 11 Recap:

The Frasers return from William’s Creek and on the way, they see a burnt cabin, packed with charred bodies. They search the site for any survivors and find a badly burnt child, barely holding onto life. Jamie has no option but to think of putting her out of her misery — and Roger does the job.

Upon reaching the Ridge, Claire and Jamie make a startling discovery. Jeremy can travel through the stones, which means Bree and Roger can return to the future. Meanwhile, Roger and Bree discuss about their options to go back to Boston. Lionel Brown meets Jamie at the Ridge and asks him if he will join the Committee of Safety. Jamie refuses.

The next morning, Roger and Bree ride off to the stones. But after the time travel, they land in pile of leaves. This is surprising as this was not where they were meant to arrive. Back at the Ridge, Jamie, Fergus, Keziah, and Josiah hear an explosion in the distance. They see a group of men who grab Claire and take her away. Jamie lights the cross to signal an emergency situation, summoning his troops to help him rescue his wife.

Read More: The Outlander: Season-Wise Filming Locations