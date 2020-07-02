Who doesn’t love explosive action sequences? When there is a decent setup for raining bullets on baddies, one can be assured of unlimited entertainment. America’s War on Terror gave Hollywood the perfect new baddie characters: terrorists! ‘The Outpost’ is yet another war movie that employs the tried and tested baddies to present a movie that is filled with engaging action sequences and moments of true valor.

‘The Outpost’ is set during the American War in Afghanistan. Out of the multiple theatres of war during the time, the one that the 2020 movie focuses on is the Battle of Kamdesh. It is easy to see why: the battle provides the perfect premise for a Hollywood flick. A group of American soldiers finds themselves to be heavily outnumbered against Talibani forces. At an Afghan outpost, they are required to summon every bit of courage to take their enemies on.

‘The Outpost’ is directed by Rod Lurie and packs a rather star-studded cast. Orlando Bloom plays 1st Lieutenant Benjamin D. Keating. Bloom is known for starring in prominent projects such as ‘The Lord of the Rings‘ series and ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean‘ franchise. Scott Eastwood essays the character of Staff Sergeant Clint Romesha. Eastwood is best known for starring in films like ‘Snowden,’ ‘The Fate of the Furious,’ ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising,’ and multiple others.

The Outpost Filming Locations

‘The Outpost’ is a war movie that tells the story of an actual battle. Hence, most of the movie is set in the outpost in Afghanistan where the battle actually took place. Thus, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the movie has been filmed. Did the makers actually shoot it in the place that the film is set in? Is it actually filmed in the place where the real Battle of Kamdesh was fought? Or, did the makers pass off another location as Afghanistan?

Bulgaria

Unfortunately, ‘The Outpost’ was not actually filmed in Afghanistan. Instead, Bulgaria was used to depict the Asian country. That may come as a surprise to many but the makers decided to film in Bulgaria because of logistical reasons. To be more precise, filming was carried out near the Bulgarian city of Sofia. A set for the outpost was constructed for filming purposes.

Apart from Bulgaria, the makers also considered filming in Morrocco. However, “Morocco wouldn’t allow us to bring weapons. Soldiers need weapons. Morocco needed to know how many blanks we’d fire. So we went to Bulgaria. Great equipment, crews, props, makeup people. We stayed in a castle in Sofia,” Lurie told Page Six. Apparently, the cast and crew had to shoot the movie without some luxuries like trailers while working on the film for six days a week for a month. However, the local crews turned out to be quite helpful. Have a look at some behind-the-scenes-photos:

