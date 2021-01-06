Created by Dana Terrace, ‘The Owl House’ is an animated fantasy television series that follows Luz Noceda (Sarah-Nicole Robles) into a mystical world in another dimension. She is forced into attending Reality Check Camp, an undesirable place where campers are exposed to gruesome situations. One day an owl snatches her favorite book, and she starts to chase after it. Soon she finds herself enclosed in a secluded house wherefrom she is transported into a magical place called the Boiling Isles.

Critics have wholeheartedly praised the show because of its quirky visuals, likable material, and relatable plot that harmlessly appeals to a wide base of audiences. As the first season concluded, talk of its revival slipped into the center spot as fans anticipated another dose of magic to hold on to, perhaps, during days of despair. Here’s everything we know about ‘The Owl House’ Season 2.

The Owl House Season 2 Release Date

‘The Owl House’ season 1 premiered on Disney Channel on January 10, 2020. It consists of 19 episodes with a runtime of 22 minutes each. The last episode of the first season scored an average 0.11 rating in the 18-49 age group and 0.38 million viewers in total.

As far as season 2 is concerned, fans would be delighted to know that Disney Channel recommissioned the show for another season even before the premiere of season 1. Moreover, on November 11, 2020, the official Twitter account of ‘The Owl House’ posted an update mentioning its release. ‘The Owl House’ season 2 is set to premiere sometime in mid-2021.

Season 2 of #TheOwlHouse set to premiere mid 2021 on Disney Channel. The adventures continue as Luz and her friends take off on new adventures, explore new locations, and meet faces new and old. It's a hoot-tastic time for all! pic.twitter.com/sgzJxI37vG — The Owl House Wiki (@TheOwlHouseWiki) November 11, 2020

The Owl House Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Sarah-Nicole Robles voices the self-assured teenage protagonist Luz, who accidentally discovers another world brimming with magic. She befriends Eda Clawthorne, The Owl Lady, a rebellious witch. Wendie Malick lends her voice to The Owl Lady. Alex Hirsch voices the self-proclaimed King of Demons (nevertheless tiny) named King. Supporting voice cast members include Cissy Jones as Lilith Clawthorne, and Matthew Rhys as Emperor Belos. Season 2 would require these actors to be cast as per developments in the plot, which ends in an open note with various avenues still left to explore.

The Owl House Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The ending of season 1 witnesses an intense confrontation between Belos, Lilith, and Eda where things get ugly. Belos informs Lilith of his motive not to cure Eda, which baffles Lilith. Luz and King rescue Eda who tells Luz to destroy the portal to the human world that Belos desperately seeks. An unexpected turn of events causes the four of them – Luz, Eda, Lilith, and King, to be captured by Belos, who is then stopped by Luz as she ends up burning the portal. They subsequently escape to the Owl House, where Belos sends a spy. Still set on his goal, he assembles the remains of the portal to create another one.

The ending of season 1 leaves the audiences confused with regards to questions that the second season hopefully would provide answers to. Without the portal, Luz has no way of going home. As a result, she might stumble upon Belos’ reoriented portal, which would clear a path for her to return to her mother. The team also needs to find a way to get rid of Belos, which would present its own challenges considering Eda and Lilith’s weakened powers.

