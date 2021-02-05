Ever since ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ premiered on October 26, 2020, K-Drama lovers have been showering the series with love, specifically for its larger-than-life setting and a generous dose of drama. This South Korean thriller series revolves around the residents of the luxurious Hera Palace, with more than a hundred floors. These wealthy families won’t stop at anything to ensure that their children have a better future, even if it means killing someone.

Created by Choi Young-hoon, the show amassed 5.3 million viewers by the end of the first season. The plot, star cast, and custom soundtrack are a few of the factors contributing to its success. Therefore, it did not take long for the series to get renewed for its second installment. If you are waiting to hear the news about season 2, we’ve got you covered!

The Penthouse: War in Life Season 2 Release Date

‘The Penthouse’ season 2 is set to release on February 19, 2021, at 10 pm KT (Korea Time), on SBS TV. The first season has 21 episodes, but the upcoming set of episodes will be released as seasons 2 and 3, with 12 episodes each. This also means that fans will get to watch season 3 soon.

The Penthouse: War in Life Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The principal cast members, Lee Ji-ah (Shim Su-ryeon), Kim So-yeon (Cheon Seo-jin), and Eugene (Oh Yoon-hee), will be returning for the second season. Other actors who will reprise their roles are Yoon Jong-hoon (Ha Yoon-cheol), Park Eun-seok (Gu Ho-dong/Logan Lee), Um Ki-joon (Joo Dan-tae), Bong Tae-kyu (Lee Kyu-jin), Kim Hyun-soo (Bae Ro-na), and Kim Young-dae (Joo Seok-hoon).

Several cast members will also be seen in supporting roles. They are Choi Ye-bin (Ha Eun-byeol), Shin Eun-kyung (Kang Ma-ri), Lee Tae-bin (Lee Min-hyeok), Yoon Joo-hee (Go Sang-ah), Han Ji-hyun (Joo Seok-kyung), Jin Ji-hee (Yoo Jenny), and Ha Do-kwon (Ma Du-ki).

The Penthouse: War in Life Season 2 Plot: What is it about?

The first season ends on a dramatic note, as expected from the show. Yoon-hee is arrested for the murder of Su-ryeon, although we find out that she was framed by Su-ryeon’s husband, Dan-tae, who is the real killer. Dan-tae had been scheming with Seo-jin all along. In a dramatic turn of events, Logan breaks Yoon-hee out of the prisoner transport vehicle in which she is being transferred to a prison to serve a life sentence. Yoon-hee learns that Logan is her brother and admits to him that she had killed Min Seol-ah. Soon after, she stabs herself in the throat.

In season 2, we will see Yoon-hee again, possibly with revenge on her mind; she holds Dan-tae and Seo-jin responsible for everything that happened. Yoon-cheol will return from the USA, but Seo-jin will not take this well. Since the actress Lee Ji-ah will also be returning, this could be part of a big mystery that will unfold since season 1 heavily implies that Su-ryeon is dead.

The Penthouse: War in Life Season 2 Trailer

Check out the trailer of the second season below!

