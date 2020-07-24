Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Date‘ follows the story of a teenager who is ready to do whatever it takes to make his dreams come true. If that means he will have to act as a stand-in date for others, so be it. His idea allows him an opportunity to make enough money to make it into his dream college, but he also learns some very important lessons along the way. In the end, he confronts his flaws and decides to be a better person. Despite the happy ending of the film, we still have some questions about the protagonist, Brooks Rattigan’s life? What’s next for him? Will there be a sequel of ‘The Perfect Date’? Let’s find out.

The Perfect Date 2 Release Date

‘The Perfect Date’ released on Netflix on April 12, 2019. The movie received generally lukewarm reviews from critics, but was a hit with the audience. The already built fanbase of Noah Centineo made the viewers flock to the film, and it boosted the morale of the streaming service to continue with its streak of teen rom-coms. This also means that the prospects of a follow-up sequel should be good. However, as of now, Netflix has not made any announcements regarding the future of the project. Because a lot of time has already passed since the release of the film, the chances of a sequel have diminished considerably.

The making of a follow-up film also depends on whether or not the filmmakers find it worthy of returning to its world. Brooks’ story comes to a conclusive end with a good growth in his character. A sequel would need to add something to that. Moreover, Steve Bloom, on whose novel the movie is based and who also serves as the screenwriter for the film, conceived it as a one-time story with a fitting end. If, at some point, he believes there is more to Brooks Rattigan’s life, we might get a sequel. Considering these factors, we expect ‘The Perfect Date 2’ to release sometime in 2022 or later.

The Perfect Date 2 Cast: Who’s in it?

‘The Perfect Date’ stars Noah Centineo in the role of Brooks Rattigan. Laura Marano plays the role of his love interest, Celia, while Odiseas Georgiadis plays the role of his best friend, Murph. Camila Mendes appears in the role of Shelby Pace, and Blaine Kern III plays the role of Franklin. Joe Chrest and Carrie Lazar play the roles of Mr and Mrs Liebermann, while Matt Walsh appears as Brooks’ father.

In the sequel, we expect all the main actors to return to their roles, expect perhaps Mendes and Kern, because their arcs with the main characters are tied up in the first film. Because the plot would begin with the college life of Brooks, Celia, and Murph, we also expect new characters to join the story.

The Perfect Date 2 Plot: What can it be about?

‘The Perfect Date’ ends with Brooks patching up with Celia and Murph. He has given up his dream of going to Yale and has opted to UConn. In the sequel, we would see him and Celia working on their relationship. We will also get to see more of Murph and Tuna Melt’s romance, where, hopefully, we also get to know his real name. Another interesting arc that the movie could add would be Brooks’ mother’s return. She remains a distant figure in the first part, having abandoned Brooks at a young age. What would it mean for Brooks if she comes back?

