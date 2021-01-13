The anime adaptation of the popular fantasy light novel series of the same name written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah, ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ or ‘Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken’ is a type of isekai anime that takes time to develop its protagonist. After the Japanese corporate worker Satoru Mikami is killed, he is reborn as a slime in a dungeon in an alternate world. He soon discovers that he now has various abilities, the most prominent of which is the one called “Predator,” a power that lets him devour anything and emulates its appearances and traits.

In the course of the first season, Satoru’s life undergoes multiple drastic changes. Renamed as Rimuru Tempest by the dragon Veldora, he establishes a nation for the monsters, named Jura Tempest Federation. Season 2 premiered on January 12, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.’

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Trade with the Animal Kingdom,’ is set to air on January 19, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, tvk, and MBS networks in Japan. Eight Bit Studios developed the series, with Yōhei Itō and Shigeto Sugimoto serving as the producers. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu helmed the writing team. Atsushi Nakayama replaced Yasuhito Kikuchi as the director. Music group Elements Garden provided the score.

TRUE performed the opening theme track “Storyteller,” whereas Stereo Dive Foundation performed the ending theme track “Storyseeker.” Unlike the inaugural season, the sophomore season of the anime will be a split cour series. It will have 24 episodes divided into two parts.

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll begin streaming episodes from season 2 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing on the Japanese channels. The episodes are also available on Muse Animation’s YouTube channel, but only the viewers from certain Southeast Asian countries can access that. Season 2 streams on VRV, iQIYI, and Video On Demand.

According to the latest news, Crunchyroll is already producing an English dubbed version of the second season. The website also offers the Russian and German dubbed versions of season 1. You can also catch ‘Tensei Shitara’ season 1 with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab in Australia or New Zealand. The German dubbed version of season 1 is available on VRV.

In Japan, season 1 is available on Netflix Japan and Amazon Prime with Japanese audio and subtitles. In South Korea, season 1 is available for streaming on Wavve and Watcha with Japanese audio and Korean subtitles. In India, season 1 with Japanese audio and English subtitles is available on Netflix India.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the season 2 premiere episode, Rimuru reflects how far he has come since the fateful day when he was stabbed in Japan. He informs his Class S students that he will not be able to take their classes any longer and hands over the class to Tiss. Rimuru has mastered his spatial jump abilities, which helps him and Ranga travel between his commitments faster.

Tempest now has a treaty with Eurazania and its king Carrion. It stipulates that neither nation will attack the other, and the nations will host each other’s ambassadors. Rimuru has picked Benimaru to represent him and Tempest in Carrion’s kingdom. He has also appointed Rigur to serve as Benimaru’s assistant. Before their departure, Rimuru tells them to return immediately if there is trouble. Youm and his party continue to travel across the world, saving people and spreading the good name of Tempest. They come back to Tempest right before the arrival of Eurazania’s emissaries.

When one of the emissaries, the lycanthrope Suphia, makes a snide remark about Rimuru being a slime, a scuffle breaks out between Suphia and Shion. Albis, the other emissary, orders the majin Grucious to fight Youm. The episode ends as Rimuru drily notes that he seems to have caused a fight with the kingdom which is supposed to be their allies. In episode 2, we might find out how the two duels end. The title of the next episode suggests that there might be a trade treaty between Tempest and Eurazania.

