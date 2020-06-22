When it comes to one of the most beloved princess movies of all time, ‘The Princess Diaries’ is amongst the top rankers. Telling the story of a teenager who discovers that she is the heir to a European kingdom, the film was a game-changer in the career of young Anne Hathaway and was a huge hit on the box office. It received a sequel which got more love from the audience. It also left the story on a not-so conclusive end for the protagonist. The last time we saw Mia Thermopolis, she had been crowned the Queen of Genovia, but what comes next for her? Did she and Nicholas stay together? Will we get another movie in the series? Here’s all you should know about ‘The Princess Diaries 3’.

The Princess Diaries 3 Release Date

‘The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement’ was released on August 11, 2004. The film, like its predecessor, was a commercial success. The popularity of the movies has only increased in the following years, witnessing a sudden boost after Meghan Markle’s wedding with Prince Harry.

Over the years, fans have also been nagging the cast of the film for details on the third part of the series. The rumors have been around for a long time, but it was in 2016 when the rumors found a footing in facts. In an interview, director Garry Marshall said, “I was with Anne Hathaway a couple of weeks ago, it looks like we want to do Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan.” Sadly, Marshall passed away in July 2016, which cast a shadow on the prospects of the series.

The fans got another reason to hope in January 2019 when Anne Hathaway confirmed that ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ was still in the works. In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when asked by a fan about the movie, she said, “There is a script. I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

While the existence of a script inspires confidence, it is not a guarantee that the film will be made. Despite all the talk of the third film, it hasn’t actually been confirmed by Disney. Even if the project gets a green light, bringing together the cast, all of whom have since found great success and a busy schedule, would be a task in itself. On top of that, productions have come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which means we would have to wait a while before the film comes on our screens. Considering everything, we expect ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ to release sometime in 2024 or later.

The Princess Diaries 3 Cast: Who’s in it?

‘The Princess Diaries’ stars Anne Hathaway in the role of Mia Thermopolis. Julie Andrews plays the role of Queen Clarisse Renaldi, with Hector Elizondo in the role of Joe and Heather Matarazzo as Lilly Moscovitz. Chris Pine joined the second film as Nicholas Deveraux.

All the cast members have expressed interest in reprising their roles for the next installment. Mandy Moore, who appeared in the first film as Lana Thomas, is also keen to rediscover her character after all these years. Apart from the return of all the beloved actors, we also expect some new faces to join the cast.

The Princess Diaries 3 Plot: What can it be about?

‘The Princess Diaries’ is based on the book of the same name by Meg Cabot. However, the movies differ a lot from the books. The second movie, especially, takes the story on a completely different road. For the third part, Garry Marshall had a storyline in mind that would bring Queen Mia to Manhattan. As a tribute to him, the producers could decide to stick with his approach and open a new chapter for the characters in America. Even if they turn towards the books for inspiration, they have a lot of material at their disposal as Cabot has written a bunch of sequels over the years.

