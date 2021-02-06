Anime as an entertainment medium has always been known for pushing the boundaries of human sensibilities. And that is what the creators of ‘The Promised Neverland’ have done. Based on a manga series written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, the show is set in a world where children are reared on farms to be served as food to demons. The anime premiered on January 11, 2019. Season 2 began airing on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘The Promised Neverland.’

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Promised Neverland’ season 2 episode 6 is set to release on February 12, 2021. CloverWorks Studios produced the series, with Mamoru Kanbe serving as the director and Kaiu Shirai as the primary writer. Takahiro Obata provided the music, and Kazuaki Shimada created the character designs. Kiiro Akiyama sang the opening theme track “Identity,” and Myuk sang the ending theme track “Magic.”

Where Can I Watch The Promised Neverland Season 2 Online?

Season 2 Episodes of ‘The Promised Neverland’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Hulu (North America), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the day of their airing in Japan on Fuji TV’s Noitamina and its affiliated channels.

Funimation also has Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish (Mexican) subtitled versions for its viewers in South America. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan can watch season 2 on iQIYI. Italian viewers can catch the series with Italian subtitles on VVVVID. An English dubbed version of season 1 is also available on Funimation.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, we learn that a year has passed since the children escaped from Grace Field. They are now hiding in the ruins of a temple on the outskirts of a demon town. Emma, Ray, and other children put on typical demon masks and hide their scent with herbs before visiting the nearby market for supplies. One night, a blind and elderly demon visits the temple to make an offering to his god. From the conversation, it is evident that he regularly comes to the temple and knows that the children are living there. However, he has no idea that they are humans.

The other children are stunned when Emma approaches the demon to help him after he drops some of the fruits he was carrying. They then become disturbed when the demon prays to his god for the farms to allow them access to a better quality of meat. The episode shifts back and forth between the children and two demon siblings trying to acquire better food for their younger brother. They have heard that the Grace Field children are still missing and figure out that they must be now in the vicinity.

Thoma and Lannion convince the older children to take them along with them to the market. However, they are recognized as humans by the demon siblings. Emma and Ray lure the demons away from the other children. Suddenly a group of demons surrounds Ray and Emma. When the demon siblings try to claim the children as their prey, one member of the mysterious group kills them. When their leader removes his mask, it is revealed to be Norman. In episode 6, we might learn how Norman has survived and what he has been up to all this while.

