Based on a manga series written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, ‘The Promised Neverland’ is a dystopian horror anime that tells the story of a world where humans are farmed as food for demons. The plot revolves around a group of children belonging to one such farm, Grace Field House. After realizing why they have been bred and brought up, the children successfully make their escape with the hopes of changing their world someday. The anime premiered on January 11, 2019. Season 2 began airing on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘The Promised Neverland.’

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Promised Neverland’ season 2 episode 7, is set to release on February 26, 2021. A special recap episode, titled ‘Guidepost,’ aired on February 12, 2021. CloverWorks Studios produced the series, with Mamoru Kanbe serving as the director and Kaiu Shirai as the primary writer. Takahiro Obata provided the music, and Kazuaki Shimada created the character designs. Kiiro Akiyama sang the opening theme track “Identity,” and Myuk sang the ending theme track “Magic.”

Where Can I Watch The Promised Neverland Season 2 Online?

Season 2 Episodes of ‘The Promised Neverland’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Hulu (North America), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the day of their airing in Japan on Fuji TV’s Noitamina and its affiliated channels.

Funimation also has Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish (Mexican) subtitled versions for its viewers in South America. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan can watch season 2 on iQIYI. Italian viewers can catch the series with Italian subtitles on VVVVID. An English dubbed version of season 1 is also available on Funimation.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Emma and Ray have a tearful reunion with Norman. They later take him to their hide-out, and the other children also come to know that Norman is still alive. Norman tells his siblings what happened to him. After he left Grace Field, he was taken to Lambda 7214, where adult humans and demons conduct experiments on young children.

With the help of one of Minerva’s associates, Norman and other children at the facility managed to escape. Norman also reveals that with the information he has found at Lambda, he has created a drug that can make demons regress. Now, he plans to wipe out demons and create a utopia for all humans.

Later, Ray and Emma speak about Norman’s plan, and Emma admits that the idea deeply unsettles her. The two of them eventually visit where Norman is hiding with his associates. In Norman’s absence, they meet Norman’s 3 associates, Cislo, Barbara, and Vincent.

Barbara is shown to be eating a large chunk of meat, which Emma and Ray learn has come from a demon. Barbara warns Emma and Ray not to put any ideas in Norman’s head. After Norman arrives, he shows the drug to his two siblings. They try to tell him about demons who don’t need to consume human flesh to remain sane. Norman instantly realizes that Emma and Ray are speaking about Mujika. In episode 8, how Norman knows about Mujika might be revealed.

Read More: Best Horror Anime of All Time