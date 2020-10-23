Based on the 1983 namesake novel by Walter Tevis, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ tells the story of the orphan chess prodigy Beth Harmon by depicting her life from age 8 to 22. It shows how she deals with substance addictions and uses it to fuel her journey to obtain the Grandmaster rank in chess. Following its release, the Scott Frank and Allan Scott creation garnered considerable praise from critics and general audience alike.

Along with garnering praise for its overall look, the show was also lauded for the terrific performances by all cast members, and excellent writing. Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, the Netflix original series is an earnest coming-of-age story about a young woman dealing with her sudden fame. If you are wondering which locations did the showrunners use to make the historic show appear more compelling, we have got your back!

The Queen’s Gambit Filming Locations

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, a troubled young genius chess player with alcohol and drug abuse issues. The showrunners, along with the Director of Photography Steven Meizler, shot the miniseries in Cambridge, in Ontario, Canada, and Berlin, Germany.

Cambridge, Ontario

The production team of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ filmed several interior and exterior scenes at 15 Brant Rd. S., South Kingstown, between Aug. 30, 2019, at 7 a.m. and Aug. 31 at 2 a.m. In the days leading up to the filming, the City of Cambridge let its inhabitants know that they should expect late-night shooting. The administration also told the people that their displaced vehicles can be temporarily kept at Victoria Park and in on-street spaces on Salisbury Avenue.

They also assured the locals that Waterloo regional police officers will be present at the filming site, so the public safety can be maintained. ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ cast and crew spent about six days shooting in Ontario, with Toronto serving as the filming location as well. The miniseries was predominantly filmed in Europe. In recent years, projects like Robin Dunne’s 2019 film ‘Magical Christmas Shoes’ and Netflix drama ‘Anne with an E’ have been shot in Cambridge.

Berlin, Germany

Would you like to be part of a Netflix series #filming in Berlin and Toronto? Look for QUEEN'S GAMBIT in our Newsletter and get in contact with the #CastingDirector! pic.twitter.com/gD48IOEaO9 — USA Casting News (@UsaCastingNews) August 2, 2019

When the production team started shooting in Berlin, Taylor-Joy had already become completely immersed in her character. “By the time I got to playing her I didn’t have the energy to create a wall between me and her,” she admitted in an interview. “So, if she was having a bad day, I was having a bad day.” In the past, the historic city has served as the filming location for projects like ‘Homeland’, ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’, and ‘Inglourious Basterds’.

