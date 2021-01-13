‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ released its fifth season on December 31, 2020, following which it aired its second episode on January 12, 2021. The second part is called ‘You Dim Sum, You Lose Some’. We first meet Kameron who gets into a feud with a controlling Court. Apparently, the latter had previously denied keeping her informed about their house-selling process. On the other hand, D’Andra meets up with her Shaman and admits that her stepmother, with whom she has not been on speaking terms for the past 16 years, has recently tried to contact her.

Meanwhile, Kary’s daughter Olivia comes home from college in Los Angeles and reports that she is suffering from stress and anxiety. Finally, on a positive note, Tiffany throws a Dim Sum brunch. But things soon get sour when she finds herself going head to head with Kameron. Well, just like the premiere, the 2nd episode has definitely proved that the new iteration will be one roller-coaster of a ride! So, do you wish to know the details of the next episode? Well, we have you covered!

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ season 5 episode 3 premieres on January 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo TV.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Kary’d Away’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Stephanie starts a charitable foundation and encounters nothing but resistance from Travis, while Tiffany’s demanding mother makes her feel like nothing she does is ever good enough. Kameron hosts an outrageous party for Kary’s 50th birthday, where Tiffany and Kameron spar over chicken feet and things get out of hand after a night of drinking.” For some additional insights, you can also watch the promo for episode 3 right here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the upcoming episode of ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ on the aforementioned date and time. Needless to say, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial, and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

