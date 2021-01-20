‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ released its fifth season on December 31, 2020, following which it aired its second episode on January 12, 2021. And this week, we received the third episode. The third part is called ‘Kary’d Away’. It sees Stephanie launching a charitable foundation. However, she faces nothing but only resistance from Travis. On the other hand, Tiffany’s demanding mother does not waste time in making her daughter feel that she is never good enough. Meanwhile, Kameron hosts an outrageous party for Kary’s 50th birthday. Things get heated when Tiffany and Kameron get into an argument over chicken feet. The matter gets out of hand after a night of drinking. Well, just like the premiere, the 2nd and 3rd episodes have definitely proved that the new iteration will be one roller-coaster of a ride! So, do you wish to know the details of the next episode? Well, we have you covered!

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ season 5 episode 4 premieres on January 26, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo TV.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Whine Connoisseurs’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “D’Andra plans a day trip to a winery to celebrate Brandi’s birthday, but when Kary criticizes her planning skills, the two of them nearly come to blows. Tiffany gives her daughters a glimpse into her life as a doctor, Kary checks in with Olivia about her depression, and Stephanie bonds with her mom after making a surprising bet with Travis.” For some additional insights, you can also watch the promo for episode 4 right here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 4 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the upcoming episode of ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ on the aforementioned date and time. Needless to say, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial, and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

