‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ season 4 released its fourth episode on January 26, 2021. The fourth part is called ‘Wine Connoisseurs.’ It sees D’Andra planning a day trip to the winery so as to celebrate Brandi’s birthday. However, when Kary has complaints about her planning skills, the two ladies get into a heated argument. On the other hand, Tiffany lends her daughters an insight into her life as a doctor. Meanwhile, Kary meets up with Olivia and has a discussion about her depression. Stephanie bonds with her mom after making a surprising bet with Travis. Well, the latest episode has definitely proved that the fifth iteration is one hell of a roller-coaster of a ride! So, do you wish to know the details of the next episode? Well, we have you covered!

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ season 5 episode 5 premieres on February 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo TV.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Sour Grapes’. Bravo has also come up with its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Brandi’s birthday trip to Grapevine continues as D’Andra and Kary spar over their fractured friendship, while Kary accuses Tiffany of being a hypocrite. “Pickle shots” flow at a local bar where Brandi teaches the ladies some signature dance moves, and a souvenir store inspires Stephanie to go on a spanking spree.” What we are excited to know is how the altercation between Kary and Tiffany unfolds. You can also watch its official preview right here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 5 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the upcoming episode of ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ on the aforementioned date and time. Needless to say, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial, and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

Read More: Who is the Richest Cast Member of The Real Housewives of Dallas?