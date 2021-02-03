‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ season 4 released its 5th episode on February 2, 2021. The 5th part is called ‘Sour Grapes.’ It follows Brandi, who is still enjoying her birthday getaway in Grapevine. But things take an ugly turn when D’Andra and Kary get into an argument over their fractured friendship. On the other hand, Kary accuses Tiffany of being a hypocrite. The ladies then visit a local bar where they participate in a game of “Pickle shots.” At the same place, Brandi teaches the ladies some signature dance moves. Later, the housewives visit a souvenir store, which inspires Stephanie to go on a spanking spree. Well, the latest episode has definitely proved that the fifth iteration is one hell of a roller-coaster of a ride! So, do you wish to know the details of the next episode? Well, we have you covered!

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ season 5 episode 6 premieres on February 9, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo TV. New episodes should air every Tuesday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Another One Bites the Crust.’ Bravo has also come up with its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Tiffany throws an intimate pizza party in an attempt to get closer to the other women, but her obsession with rules and an ill-timed prank only push them further away. Stephanie goes over-budget on her first charity project, Kameron’s dog trainer stops by for an “accountability meeting,” and D’Andra consults her shaman about the best way to deal with Kary.” You can also watch its official preview right here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 6 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the upcoming episode of ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ on the aforementioned date and time. Needless to say, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial, and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

