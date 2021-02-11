‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ season 4 released its 6th episode on February 9, 2021. The 6th part is called ‘Another One Bites the Crust.’ It follows Tiffany as she hosts an intimate pizza party with the sole intention of forging a closer bond with the rest of the ladies. However, relationships become more fragmented when she displays an affinity toward strict rules. Moreover, an ill-timed prank pushes the housewives further away. Stephanie organizes her first charity project and goes overboard on her expenses. What’s more? Kameron’s dog trainer makes a visit for something he calls an “accountability meeting.” Finally, D’Andra consults her shaman to figure out the best way to deal with Kary. Well, the latest episode has definitely proved that the fifth iteration is one hell of a roller-coaster of a ride! So, do you wish to know the details of the next episode? Well, we have you covered!

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ season 5 episode 7 premieres on February 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo TV. New episodes should air every Tuesday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Getting Weird in Austin.’ Bravo has also come up with its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Tiffany finds out that her pizza party left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, and worries about her upcoming meeting to reduce her work hours. The ladies hit the road on a rock & roll tour bus to spend the weekend at a fabulous estate in Austin. It’s all fun and games until Kary eavesdrops on D’Andra bad-mouthing her behind her back.” You can also watch its official preview right here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 Episode 7 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the upcoming episode of ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ on the aforementioned date and time. Needless to say, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial, and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video.

