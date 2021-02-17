After the rising popularity of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange Country,’ its spin-off titled ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ entered the screen. The show is no different from its predecessor as it introduces a group of insanely rich housewives flaunting their exquisite lifestyles and tackling drama at the same time. The success of the original show eventuated the conception of several spin-offs based in different cities like New York City, Dallas, Atlanta, and in this case, New Jersey.

The show explicitly covers both the grit and glamor of the lives that these homemakers lead. From occasional shopping sprees to gossip that frequently slices through their fragile friendships, you can expect to be let into everything. Hence, it is no surprise that the show has seamlessly completed ten seasons so far. Here’s everything we know about the first episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ season 11.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ season 11 episode 1 is slated to release on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 9/8c on Bravo. The show follows a weekly release pattern of dropping one episode every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 1 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can watch ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ season 11 episode 1 by tuning to Bravo at the above-mentioned time. You can also stream the show on Bravo’s official website. You can alternatively watch the show on Hulu, DirecTV, or Fubo TV. You can also avail yourself of the VOD service on YouTube TV, where the episodes are available. Another option includes purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ season 11 episode 1 is titled ‘C U Next Tuesday?’ Most importantly, the episode will provide an update about the ladies’ current lives and the plans that occupied their time during the lockdown. After a phase of tragic setbacks, Teresa will be dedicated to improving her lifestyle for the sake of herself and her daughters. Her romantic life will also go through major progress. Melissa will be invested in her family, as her kids are growing up and her dynamic with Joe (Gorga) also seems rocky.

Margaret has done a great job renovating her house during quarantine, and accounts of her successful career are soon to be preserved in a book. But her past life will continue to disrupt her stability and even put a strain on her relationship with Joe (Benigno). Dolores is on a roll, having a good time with her kids. But her love life will cause some problems for her. The same goes for Jackie, who will have to deal with cheating rumors surrounding her marriage. Meanwhile, Jennifer will fight off a hoard of issues relating to her friendship with Melissa and her parents’ marriage. You can take a look at the trailer for the new season below!

