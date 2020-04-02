‘Real Housewives‘ is an extremely popular franchise, that has several city-specific installments. Among them, one of the most loved shows is ‘The Real Housewives of New York City‘ or ‘RHONY.’ The series focuses on the professional and personal lives of some women, living in New York City. Over the seasons, the show’s popularity has managed to give rise to spinoffs like ‘Bethenny Ever After’ and ‘Bethenny & Fredrik.’ There’s plenty of tea to be spilled in the show, as viewers get a glimpse at the drama that arises. Friendships are made and broken frequently, as the women grab our attention completely.

We get to see New York through their eyes in ways we might not have seen before. Naturally, you might be curious about where ‘RHONY’ is filmed, so you can have your own experiences there. We have got you covered in this regard.

Where is The Real Housewives of New York City Filmed?

As the title suggests, ‘RHONY’ is set primarily in New York City, and accordingly, most of the filming has taken place here itself. However, some of the filming locations have been in other parts of the USA, and in one instance, filming has taken place in France as well.

Let us clear up the other locations before we get into the specifics of the New York City filming locations. In France, filming has taken place at St. Barthelemy, Guadeloupe, Départements d’Outre-Mer. When Bethenny is on her vacation, the scenes have been filmed at Miami Beach, Florida. The detox clinic is at Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. The summer homes of many of the castmembers are located in Southampton, New York.

Now, let us tell you about the many places in New York City, where ‘RHONY’ has been filmed.

New York City:

In New York City, a lot of pivotal scenes take place at the Beautique, located at 8 West 58th Street. The Midtown Manhattan restaurant has become a part of ‘RHONY’ culture, due to how much time the castmembers spend there. Remember when Sonja Morgan asked John Madhessian, what he was doing there without Dorinda? Well, that was at the Beautique. Owner John Bakhshi is pleased that his outlet has received such fame. He believes it is good for business.

The Regency Hotel on Park Avenue is yet another hotspot, where plenty of ‘RHONY’ drama has unfolded. The hotel is where Tom D’Agostino kissed another woman, and the pictures were sent to Bethenny. Brass Monkey at 55 Little W. 12th St is a popular watering hole. The ‘RHONY’ castmembers also like visiting this place, and one of the most iconic arguments between Kelly and Bethenny has broken out here. You can check out a post about filming going on inside the bar.

Filming Real Housewives of New York at the bar. I feel weird that among my friends I was first to guess the show. pic.twitter.com/uEIjDBZ2My — Soaring to Glory (@SoaringtoGlory) July 31, 2013

Le Cirque at 151 E. 58th St. will always be remembered by ‘RHONY’ fans for the moment when Aviva Drescher decided to throw her prosthetic leg in the middle of the floor, during an event at the venue. Zarin Fabrics at 69 Orchard Street, will be remembered by hardcore ‘RHONY’ fans who’ve followed the earlier episodes. One of the more low-key locations, this Lower East Side outing, is where Jill Zarin filmed many of the scenes.

Top of the Strand, located at 33 W. 37th St. bears witness to the ‘New Beginnings’ party that Ramona threw. PHD Terrace at 210 West 55th Street is also a popular location, which was seen at the start of Season 10 of ‘RHONY.’ Zero Otto Nove at 2357 Arthur Ave Bronx, will get you out of Manhattan, and you can check out the spot where the housewives had a midday argument, with Dorinda being especially loud.

Some of the other significant locations include 21 Club – 21 West 52nd Street, China Grill Restaurant, the Claremont Prep Academy School, Hotel Chandler, which is Simon’s Hotel, and Lincoln Center. Alex’s birthday was at Pier 59 Studios, at Chelsea, Manhattan. The Russian Tea Room at 150 W. 57th Street, has witnessed the first ‘RHONY’ reunion.

New Yorkers might also recognize locations like the Brooklyn Bridge, where Frankel and Ramona take a walk, talking about friendships, or Dos Caminos at 675 Hudson St, where Bethenny makes a comeback with her catchphrase “Get off my jock.”

In conclusion, it becomes evident that ‘RHONY’ has made use of several iconic New York City bars and eateries, to allow the drama to unfold over the seasons. We have seen the cast members in various parts of the city, including upscale hotels. Although most of the filming seems to have taken place inside, you can check out a post below, where a fan claims that some scenes from ‘RHONY’ have been filmed in a paddock in New York City.

The Real Housewives of New York are here filming today, hanging in the paddock pic.twitter.com/rznIpF1H7q — Spa Spies (@SpaSpies) August 10, 2013

