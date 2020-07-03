After a long wait, the ladies of RHONY are finally back — and at the right time. It is Halloween in the Big Apple. Well, we will cover the major bits of episode 12 in our brief recap section. Now, in order to ensure that you are all caught up with the latest shenanigans, we bring you the details of the upcoming episode, i.e ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 12 Episode 13. Read on!

When is The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 13 Release Date?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 12 episode 13 will premiere on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. The upcoming episode is called ‘Not Feeling Jovani’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Dorinda hosts the women at Blue Stone Manor for a relaxing weekend in the Berkshires. Sonja confronts Luann about paying her less than she deserves to perform in her cabaret show, and Dorinda steps in to defend Sonja. Meanwhile, Elyse approaches Ramona about the current state of their friendship.” You can also watch its official promo here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 13 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo Tv. So tune in to the channel every Thursday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to their official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTv, Sling Tv, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 12 Recap:

It is Haloween in New York City and the ladies are scouring the Big Apple in search of a Halloween costume. But Ramona is on the lookout for romance and she meets up with Rori the matchmaker. She says that she wants a man but she also admits that she is not desperate enough to settle down with anyone yet. Dorinda visits her daughter Hannah and after an emotional conversation over lunch, Dorinda is driven to tears. Hannah tells that she is proud of her mum who is single as compared to when she was married to Richard. But Dorinda is still not over her split with John.

On the other hand, Leah is seen having dinner in China Town with her daughter Kiki and ex Rob. They discuss Leah’s family and we understand that there are a lot of unresolved feelings among the members. They advise Leah to respect her mum despite the differences and the incidents from her past during her teenage years. On the day of the Halloween party, everyone is decked up and are looking amazing. But they soon get into discussing how to target Ramona. A drunk Sonja and Leah get into an argument, Ramona gives a speech, and Leah ruins the spectacular seafood tower while encouraging Rob and Sonja to hook up.

