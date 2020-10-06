The OGs of Orange County are back! ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ the first installment from Bravo’s wildly popular ‘Real Housewives’ franchise, is returning with its fifteenth edition! However, fans might have to wait a little more than expected for the new season to hit the television screens. Although it was scheduled to premiere on October 7, 2020, the release has been pushed back. But better late than never, right? Let’s check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the first episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 1 will release on October 14, 2020, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Following this, new episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 1 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

What to Expect From The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 1?

Season 15 will start off by giving fans a real-time view of the lives of the housewives prior to and following the COVID-19 pandemic. The episodes were self-filmed by the ladies during their home quarantine days from February to August 2020. The season documents the women as they navigate new and old relationships, changed family dynamics, and, undoubtedly, fresh doses of drama between the friends.

Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke are all back, along with a new housewife Elizabeth Lyn Vargas – the CEO of an online music company. For the uninitiated, Elizabeth is originally from Missouri and is in the midst of her divorce. She has a strange relationship with her new beau Jimmy. The season is already hinting at some interesting dynamics as the newcomer’s entry might cause several raised eyebrows. However, in the trailer, Shannon says: “Elizabeth Vargas is kind of fun.”

Season 15 might focus on Shannon’s relationship with her boyfriend, John Janssen, along with Kelly’s engagement. Here are some more things that we can expect from the season – Gina moves to a new home with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen. Emily attempts to reconcile with her husband, Shane, and Braunwyn celebrates two decades of her marriage to her husband, Sean. Gina faces some difficulties while co-parenting with her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter. Braunwyn needs to tend to all of her seven kids. You can check out a sneak peek from season 15 here.

Read More: Are Gina and Matt From Real Housewives of Orange County Still Married?