This week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 is called ‘The Lies That Bind’. Amidst the pandemic, the ladies start self-documenting their lives during the state-mandated lockdown. While Elizabeth has a realization about her impending divorce, Emily and Shane’s relationship has a new development. On the other hand, Kelly goes on a trip across the country to stay with Rick. Tensions reach a boiling point between Shannon and John, forcing Gina to offer advice. Stressed with the quarantine, Braunwyn struggles to keep her sobriety. Elizabeth invites the ladies to meet up at Lake Arrowhead.

Well, more on that later. But the events of the 9th episode has definitely upped our anticipation levels for the next part. So, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the 10th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 10 will release on December 16, 2020, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 10 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9 documents the two-to-four-month quarantine period between production shutdowns and the restart of the filming schedule. In the self-taped footage, Shannon Beador is terrified that the coronavirus can severely affect her damaged lungs. Braunwyn Windham-Burke is cooped up indoors with Sean and their seven kids. Kelly reaches Manhattan to be with her boyfriend Rick. Gina has a video chat with Shannon where she shows off her new haircut.

Elizabeth plans on organizing a trip to Lake Arrowhead. She wants to reveal the details of her divorce and how she has settled her separation with her billionaire ex-husband. In another scene, we see the women responding to the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Gina even holds an Insta live event with Gizelle from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’. Shannon calls Kelly and informs her that one of her daughters has tested positive for the virus.

