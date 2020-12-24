This week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 is called ‘A Submerged Secret’. What happens here is, the ladies during their second day of the trip in Lake Arrowhead face a host of new problems. While Gina receives a piece of emotional news, Elizabeth confronts Braunwyn about investigating her past. Later, Elizabeth makes a shocking reveal while in Orange County, Shannon gets upsetting information. Emily juggles with her motherly duties now that Shane is admitted to the hospital.

Well, more on that later. But the events of the 11th episode has definitely upped our anticipation levels for the next part. So, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the 12th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 12 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 12 will release on December 30, 2020, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 12 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 11 Recap

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas wakes up Kelly Dodd and Gina Kirschenheiter and they talk about Braunwyn Windham-Burke digging into the former’s past. Braunwyn talks on FaceTime with her best friend Shari while Emily Simpson FaceTimes her husband from her house. At Lake Arrowhead, Elizabeth makes a revelation — she grew up in the Pentecostal faith. Gina talks to her lawyer and finds out that Matt was charged with two felonies, facing around four years in prison. She calls her lover Travis who offers her comfort. Elizabeth finally confronts Braunwyn and the latter admits that it was wrong on her part to have done what she did. On the other hand, Shannon receives the results of the COVID-19 test and they are positive. Emily is worried that she can transmit the virus to her kids. The episode wraps up with Elizabeth and Braunwyn discussing Elizabeth’s divorce.

Read More: Are Gina and Matt From Real Housewives of Orange County Still Married?