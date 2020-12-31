This week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 is called ‘The Unmasking of Elizabeth Vargas’. What happens here is, the ladies are still enjoying their vacation in Lake Arrowhead. However, Gina and Kelly try their hands at fly fishing while Elizabeth reveals her deepest, darkest secrets to Braunwyn. In Orange County, Shannon delivers some surprising news to the ladies while Emily welcomes a recovered Shane home. Braunwyn navigates her marriage while Kelly, Rick, and Jolie adjust to the suburban lifestyle.

Well, more on that later. But the events of the 12th episode has definitely upped our anticipation levels for the next part. So, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the 13th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 13 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 13 will release on January 6, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 13 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 12 Recap

Elizabeth and Braunwyn go on a hike in Lake Arrowhead, and the former reveals how difficult it was for her to grow up inside a religious cult. Gina and Kelly attempt to fish. Unfortunately, they are unsuccessful in reeling anything in. As the trip draws to a close, the ladies learn that Shannon has tested positive. Kelly says: “This is the worst news I’ve ever heard. It’s killing my vibes.” Gina replies: “Looks like we’re probably not going to have another girls trip for a long time.” Back in the OC, Shannon is in quarantine while Shane returns home to a happy Emily. Braunwyn reveals that she has a best friend named Shari who she calls wife and that Sean is jealous of how much she confides in Shari instead of him. Later, in a confessional, she says: “I have created this perfect life. And I’m not feeling it.”

