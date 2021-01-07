This week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 is called ‘Trouble in Newport Beach’. What happens here is, Shannon prepares her oldest daughter, Sophie, for college. She buys an extensive headboard for the girl and gets a similar one for her roomie as well. On the other hand, Emily comes clean about a surprising rumor while Braunwyn and Sean have a conversation about their marriage problems. Braunwyn understands that they are just dependant on each other and the relationship has gone stale. She knows that she wants to escape ASAP.

Shannon and John decide to solve their issues from quarantine while Elizabeth reveals several details about her past to Emily. We learn that she has had an abusive and a difficult childhood. Well, more on that later. But the events of the 13th episode has definitely upped our anticipation levels for the next part. So, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the 14th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 14 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 14 will release on January 13, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 14 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Making Waves’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “The ladies get together for the first time in months when Emily throws an elegant beach party. But with a lot of unfinished business in the group, the gloves quickly come off. Gina is shocked to learn Shannon is holding a grudge against her and Braunwyn struggles with evolving feelings in her relationships. Later, Elizabeth takes steps to heal the wounds from her past, and Kelly confronts Braunwyn about her authenticity.” You can also watch its preview here.

