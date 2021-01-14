This week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 is called ‘Making Waves’. What happens here is, the ladies decide to put the pause button on all their differences and meet up for a get-together. After several months, the women gather at a lavish venue where Emily throws an elegant beach party. But nothing goes as planned in the RHOC world. Since there is so much unfinished business in the group, things soon become heated. Gina is shocked to learn Shannon is holding a grudge against her. On the other hand, Braunwyn struggles with evolving feelings in her relationships. Finally, Elizabeth takes some important steps to heal the wounds from her past, and Kelly gets into a fight with Braunwyn regarding the latter’s authenticity.

Well, episode 14 was definitely packed with incomparable drama. But did you know that it also serves as the season finale? Sadly, yes. But RHOC is not over yet. We still have the reunions left to grace our tv screens. So, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the 15th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 15 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 15 will release on January 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 15 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 15 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Reunion Part 1’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “The reunion begins with Shannon on defense regarding the disparaging comments surrounding Gina’s new home and her involvement in digging into Elizabeth’s past. Tensions flare when Kelly and Emily call out Braunwyn for deflecting when she makes an accusation about Shannon. Andy presses Kelly about her controversial comments surrounding the pandemic, and Emily gets emotional about Shane and their experience with COVID-19. Braunwyn reveals a surprising connection to Elizabeth’s past leading to an explosive confrontation. Emotions run high when Shannon reveals Braunwyn’s involvement in a serious incident with her daughter.”

