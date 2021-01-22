This week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 happened to be the first part of the reunions. And boy! The reunion indeed packed quite a punch! Not only did Shannon Storms Beador end up breaking a director’s chair, but Emily and Shane Simpson also got into a heated argument. On the other hand, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas forgot some stuff in her truck while Braunwyn Windham-Burkes was seen asking, “Are we ready to go to battle? Because it’s going to be a bad f—in gang-up on Braunwyn today.” Shannon shares with the group that when her daughter Stella was 14, Braunwyn had told her that if the teen ever wanted “the good stuff,” she was the one to approach. Well, it seems that this very statement is the root of the above-mentioned battle.

So, episode 15 was definitely packed with incomparable drama. But we still have the second part of the reunions left to grace our tv screens. Now, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the 16th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 16 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 renuion 2, will release on January 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 16 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to say, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial, and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 16 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Reunion Part 2’, and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “In part two of the reunion, Braunwyn struggles to come to terms with her past behavior involving Shannon’s daughter. Gina shares an update on her relationship with Travis. Andy questions Kelly about her social media posts while the ladies confront Braunwyn about her authenticity. Elizabeth opens up about growing up in a cult. Sean joins the ladies to discuss Braunwyn, their modern marriage, and their future. The ladies close out the season with a toast and share what they learned from the most challenging year that tested their friendships and relationships.” You can also watch its preview here.

