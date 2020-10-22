This week, in ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ 15, episode 2, titled ‘Tequila Truth Serum’, we see Kelly concentrating on her future with fiancé Rick,. However, she is skeptical if her recently brokered peace with Shannon will last at all. Meanwhile, newbie Elizabeth and Jimmy start growing closer since they share a common Mexican heritage. On the other hand, Braunwyn is confused about her identity. She believes that all her friends will leave her if she becomes ‘un-cool’.

Gina informs the others that she had overheard Braunwyn making snide remarks about her modest living quarters. However, Gina finds out later that Braunwyn is not the only one making fun of her house. There are other participants as well. On a flashback to last year, Gina mentions the weird text messages she had received from Sean. Finally, Emily calls up Braunwyn and demands an explanation — in-person. When rumors start making the rounds, Braunwyn is compelled to spill the beans before Shannon.

Well, the second episode has definitely upped our anticipation levels for the next part. So, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the third episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 3 will release on October 28, 2020, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 3 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

What to Expect From The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 3?

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Splash Heard Round the OC’. Bravo has outlined its official description in detail, which gives us a gist of episode 3: “Shannon’s got a new house, boyfriend, body, and revamped food line to celebrate and is ready to show it all off at her housewarming party. Emily is hopeful that she can finally make peace with Shannon. Kelly and Gina question Elizabeth’s romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Gina confronts Braunwyn and Shannon about the comments they made about her new home.” For more insights on the episode, you can watch its preview here.

