This week, in ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15, episode 3, titled ‘The Splash Heard Round the OC’, Shannon decides to show off her new house, boyfriend, body and revamped food line at her housewarming party. Emily hopes that she can finally resume her peace with Shannon while Kelly and Gina express their doubts about Elizabeth’s romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Gina has a confrontation with Braunwyn and Shannon about the remarks they had made about her new home. Well, the third episode has definitely upped our anticipation levels for the next part. So, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the fourth episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 4 will release on November 4, 2020, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 4 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 3 Recap?

Shannon is in her house, discussing the details of the upcoming housewarming party with her boyfriend John. Kelly and Gina are on their way to drink with Elizabeth. Kelly is upset that she is not involved enough in her daughter Jolie’s school life. Braunwyn and her family have a nice dinner where she is seen as a devoted mom. In another scene, Shannon and Braunwyn head toward Dr. Moon’s office, an acupuncturist where they talk about how Shannon took the blame for calling Gina’s new home “sad and depressing”.

At Shannon’s party, Gina compares Shannon, Kelly, and Braunwyn to ‘Desperate Housewives’. But Shannon makes a point of how they rent their houses while Gina has a condo of her own. Eventually, Braunwyn and Shannon butt heads about the comment regarding Gina’s apartment. As the arguments go on, Elizabeth tries to lighten the situation by cracking a joke. Gina then goes on to call Braunwyn a sloppy drunk — which makes the latter to confess that she has been sober for 30 days. The episode wraps up with Braunwyn stomping out of the party.

