This week, in ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15, episode 4, titled ‘The Aftershock’, Shannon’s housewarming party continues in full swing. Braunwyn tries to mend fences with Gina. But when the two get into an argument, Braunwyn heads home. After her departure, the rest of the ladies bond over some tequila shots. Gina gives a huge shocker to Emily by informing her that Braunwyn has invited her to a meeting as an olive branch.

On the other hand, Elizabeth comes clear about her anxiety and stress regarding her upcoming divorce trial. Kelly is all excited for Rick to be transferred from New York and move to California so that she can be with him full-time. Following her first meeting, Braunwyn calls up Shannon to apologize so that the latter will attend her 20th-anniversary vow renewal. Well, the 4th episode has definitely upped our anticipation levels for the next part. So, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the fifth episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 5 will release on November 11, 2020, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 5 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘An Unexpected Guest’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo TV:

“After her explosive meltdown at Shannon’s housewarming party, Braunwyn finds herself trying to make amends and move forward. Braunwyn opens up to Gina about her life-long struggle with alcohol, and their friendship takes a drastic turn. As Jacob experiments with drag, Sophie continues writing her book about dealing with her parents’ divorce leaving Shannon to worry about the effect it had on her daughters. Meanwhile, Elizabeth struggles to process her sister’s issues. Gina deals with the next steps in the case against her ex-husband and struggles to balance that with their co-parenting relationship.”

You can additionally watch its preview here.

Read More: Are Gina and Matt From Real Housewives of Orange County Still Married?