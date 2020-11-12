This week, in ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15, episode 5, titled ‘An Unexpected Guest’, Braunwyn takes a step back and decides to cool down, following her explosive meltdown at Shannon’s housewarming party. She plans on making amends and moving forward. Later, Braunwyn meets up with Gina and confesses how she has struggled her entire life with alcohol addiction. But a sudden turn of events causes a drastic change in their relationship.

On the other hand, Jacob experiments with drag and learns many new things. Sophie is still writing the book that details her struggles of dealing with her parents’ divorce. This, however, makes Shannon worried. She thinks that it might have a negative effect on her daughters. Meanwhile, Elizabeth tries to understand her sister’s issues. Gina pursues the case against her ex-husband and plans on the next steps as she struggles to balance their co-parenting duties.

Well, the 5th episode has definitely upped our anticipation levels for the next part. So, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the 6th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 6 will release on November 18, 2020, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 6 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Vow Renewal’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo TV:

“With Coronavirus making its way to California, Shannon stocks up on supplies, and Kelly gets bad news. Braunwyn and Elizabeth bond over addiction and fleeting friendships. Braunwyn visits her mother, Dr. Deb, for the first time in months, ahead of her vow renewal and deals with an uncomfortable reunion. Emily and Gina begin to question discrepancies with Elizabeth’s stories. Later, Kelly confronts Shannon about her competing water line idea, which boils over while Braunwyn and Sean exchange vows with an ordained drag queen.”

