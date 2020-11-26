This week, in ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15, episode 7, we are still in the midst of the reception party for Braunwyn’s vow renewals. However, when Shannon’s daughter Sophie points out that her mum’s vow renewal with her dad was not so upbeat as Braunwyn’s, the housewife is devastated. Well, more on that later. But the events of the 7th episode has definitely upped our anticipation levels for the next part. So, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the 8th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 8 will release on December 2, 2020, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. You can check out its preview here. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 8 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 7 Recap

In the midst of Braunwyn’s vow renewal reception party, Kelly goes around talking to the housewives’ family members. She pressurizes the elder individuals to open up about their sex lives. Gina keeps up to her promise and does not drink alcohol, accompanied by Braunwyn. Shannon turns up, tequila in hand, and alleges how Braunwyn had called Gina’s house ‘sad’. The women also gang up on Elizabeth about her decision to not get intimate with her boyfriend Jimmy until her divorce from her husband is finalized. She admits that she is waiting for the divorce money and does not want Jimmy to be involved with the court proceedings.

Braunwyn confesses that she had attempted to fix things with her mom. After the party, Shannon returns to her room with her boyfriend John, and that’s the end of her drunken stupor. The following morning, Emily, Braunwyn, and Gina gear up to attend an AA meeting. A hungover Shannon orders egg whites for room service. Elizabeth talks to her mom about the ongoing divorce proceedings. Later, the women head to the pool and find out that two of Braunwyn’s kids have lice. They also discover that Elizabeth had texted her husband, saying she regrets having filed for the divorce.

