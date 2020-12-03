This week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 is aptly titled, ‘The Calm Before the Storm’! The ladies are enjoying their last day in Palm Springs. Gina, Emily, and Shannon get busy to decipher the truth behind Elizabeth’s tales, which keep on changing. Kelly, being the good ‘friend’ that she is, warns Elizabeth that the housewives are suspicious about her. When the gang heads back to Orange County, they face the wrath of the pandemic in full force.

Shannon breaks down and goes into full panic mode. While Kelly is worried about how the pandemic might affect her business, Gina tackles some personal matters. Emily considers the repercussions of school shutdowns and Braunwyn, during a therapy session, comes clean about her past and her journey to sobriety. But she is anxious about how the pandemic will affect her goals to stay sober. Well, more on that later. But the events of the 8th episode has definitely upped our anticipation levels for the next part. So, without further delay, let us check out the details of how, when, and where to watch the 9th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 episode 9 will release on December 9, 2020, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Lies That Bind’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “The ladies begin to self-document their lives during the mandated lockdown due to the global pandemic. Elizabeth has a change of heart about her divorce proceedings, Emily and Shane’s relationship takes a turn, and Kelly travels across the country to be with her fiancé, Rick. When tension arises between Shannon and John, Gina gives her two cents. Meanwhile, Braunwyn struggles to keep her sobriety and marriage intact during the quarantine stress. And as Braunwyn digs into Elizabeth’s past, Elizabeth invites the ladies for a bonding trip in Lake Arrowhead and Shannon receives some shocking news.” You can check out its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 9 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous 14 seasons are currently available on Peacock TV.

