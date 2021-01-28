‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ the OG series that has been the flagbearer of so many shows from the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise, finished airing its 15th installment in January 2021. The last season, filmed amidst the global pandemic, saw the housewives engage in a fair share of drama. This is enough to prove that nothing can dampen the spirit of the dynamic squad. After giving us some interesting, sensational, and gripping storylines, RHOC might pave the way for a new edition. Or, will it? Let’s find out!

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 15 premiered on October 14, 2020, on Bravo. It wrapped up with the second part of its two-episode reunion on January 27, 2021. Season 15 consists of 16 episodes. Just after its conclusion, social media has been buzzing with news about the new edition. The stars have already hinted at huge cast shake-ups. Therefore, there is no reason why we won’t be getting the 16th installment. All we need to do is to wait for an official confirmation from Bravo. If renewed soon enough, we can expect ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ season 16 to premiere sometime in Fall 2021.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Cast: Who Can be in it?

Season 15’s lead cast consists of Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. However, there have been rumors making rounds that season 16 might see a few cast changes. Kelly said that she wouldn’t be making a return if Braunwyn remains in the show. She confirmed the same on an Instagram Live video: “I know I cannot film with Braunwyn. There’s just no way, and if she comes back, then I’m out.” As far as new additions go, one of the former housewives, Tamra Judge can come back for season 16. She had previously stated that she is willing to be featured in the series, provided the cast is perfect. She expressed that Shannon should be demoted to the ‘friend’ status. Tamra even wants the production team to remove Emily.

We are also doubtful if newbie Elizabeth Vargas will be brought back for another season. However, Braunwyn and Gina will most probably make a return. Another housewife who might be featured in season 16 is Vicki Gunvalson, who updated her dream cast on her Instagram handle. The cast includes herself, Tamra, Braunwyn, and Kelly.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, we can safely assume that season 16 will see several changes in the cast. We will update this section with the exact details as and when Bravo makes an announcement. But be prepared to see more drama in the new edition. Of course, after the huge dose of altercations in the season 15 reunion, we expect the 16th iteration to see the ladies continue to ostracise Braunwyn and get comfy with newbies if any.

