This week, in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5, we get to see the ladies gathering over a discussion about whatever happened between Monique and Candiace last week. While Monique tries to defend her actions, the rest of the housewives do not seem too happy. So what happened in episode 10? And what can be expected in the next episode? Read on!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 11 will release on October 11, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Bravo. The show will release new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Taxing Times and Blurry Lines’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Karen invites Gizelle and Ashley to her homecoming in Virginia, but an emotional visit to her childhood farm shows the ladies a different side of the Grande Dame. Robyn’s tax woes go public. Candiace considers legal action against Monique. Meanwhile, Monique seeks guidance from her pastor, but a shocking past revelation brings her to tears.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 11 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 10 Recap

In episode 10 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, we witness the repercussions of that fated physical altercation between Monique and Candiace. The women gather at Karen’s house where Monique tries to defend her violent behavior. The group comprises Gizelle, Robyn and Wendy, and Ashley and baby Dean. Candiace, meanwhile, meets up with her therapist to recount the events. Monique explains that she has missed out on entirely what happened since she almost blacked out after grabbing Candiace’s hair. But she does admit that she is embarrassed about how things turned out.

Gizelle, however, counters: “We have been able to hold ourselves above the stereotype, and in five minutes, she took it all away.” She continues to say that Monique is a liability and nobody should be near her. In a testimonial, she states: “Do me and Jamal — a pastor — have an image to protect? One hundred percent! So, hanging around someone who decides to fight women on national television, is that a good look? No!” Finally, Monique wraps up the episode by saying that they should differentiate between what is wrong and right by first letting go of their ego and pride.

