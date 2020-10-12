This week, in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5, Karen holds a homecoming party in Virginia and invites Gizelle and Ashley. But when she visits her childhood farm, she gets emotional and nostalgic. Robyn’s tax issues become public knowledge while Candiace considers taking legal action against Monique. Monique approaches her pastor for guidance. So what happened in episode 11? And what can be expected in the next episode? Read on!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 12 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 12 will release on October 18, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Bravo. The show will release new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Fully Charged’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Wendy and her husband, Eddie host a “Sip and See” for their baby girl, and extend an invitation to Eddie’s estranged parents. Ashley and Michael seek counseling for their issues, while Karen continues to fight for her marriage. After weeks without an apology from Monique, Candiace decides to take a legal next step, and the possibility of jail time for Monique leaves the rest of the ladies in shock.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 12 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 11 Recap

In episode 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, titled ‘Taxing Times and Blurry Lines’, the women deal with the aftermath of the fallout between Monique and Candiace. Robyn tells Candiace about Monique’s version of the events. Candiace is shocked when she hears that Monique has no regrets about her actions. She now considers going legal. Karen supports Candiace in her decision.

When Ashley hears about this, she feels that Karen is not on Monique’s side. Karen then reaches her hometown in Virginia to celebrate her high school’s homecoming. Ashley and Gizelle accompany her but Karen gets emotional recalling a funeral in her childhood church. Robyn gets mentioned in the headlines when it is unraveled that she has around $90,000 in unpaid taxes. This is important since Ray had also found himself in a similar situation a couple of years back.

Read More: Who is the Richest Cast Member of The Real Housewives of Potomac?