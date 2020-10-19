This week, in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5, Wendy and her husband hold a Sip and See event for their baby girl. They also invite Eddie’s estranged parents. Meanwhile, Ashley and Michael attend a counseling session while Karen continues to do everything in her power to make her marriage work. Finally, Candiace makes up her mind to go legal. So what happened in episode 12? And what can be expected in the next episode? Read on!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 13 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 13 will release on October 25, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Bravo. The show will release new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘No Shows and Show Downs’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Monique invites the ladies to her podcast, but their lack of support leaves her feeling even more isolated. Juan asks Robyn’s parents for their blessing to remarry their daughter. Meanwhile, Gizelle and Jamal continue to struggle with their long-distance relationship. Wendy hosts the ladies for an evening of wine and politics, but Karen’s unwillingness to admit to Monique’s wrongdoing leaves a sour taste in Candiace’s mouth.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 13 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 12 Recap

In episode 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, titled ‘Fully Charged’, Ashley and Michael reach the therapist’s office to discuss Michael’s history when he had cheated on her. Meanwhile, Wendy and Eddie host a traditional Nigerian celebration called ‘ikuputanwa’ — a kind of a Sip and See event to celebrate the arrival of their baby daughter Kamrynn. Eddie also calls up his estranged mum and invites his parents though they do not attend the event later.

Monique finds out that Candiace has pressed charges against her for second-degree assault. So, when Candiace enters the venue, Gizelle draws her aside and asks: “So, Candiace, a little earlier today, my phone just started vibrating off the table because I got all these messages.” Candiace appears shocked that the news has spread so quickly when she has just filed the charges.

