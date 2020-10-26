This week, in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5, Monique invites the ladies to her podcast. But when she sees that they are not interested, she begins to feel more isolated. Meanwhile, Juan seeks the blessings of Robyn’s parents so that he can remarry their daughter. Gizelle and Jamal face more complications in their long-distance relationship. Wendy hosts a party of wine and politics. But when Karen continues to side with Monique, Candiace is upset. For more details, you can check out our recap at the end. And to know what can be expected in the next episode, read on!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 14 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 14 will release on November 1, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Bravo. The show will release new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Hats Off… Shades On’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Ashley tries to find happiness; Monique files a counterclaim against Candiace; Robyn hosts a photoshoot for her hat line.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 14 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 13 Recap

In episode 13 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, titled ‘No Shows and Show Downs’, Monique is still embarrassed about her physical altercation with Candiace. She calls up the ladies to attend her podcast. Karen agrees but Robyn is not sure. Even Wendy is not interested. In fact, the women have their image and now, Monique is a liability. And they cannot risk their rapport by going in too far with her.

On the other hand, Karen and Ray Huger meet up with the life coach woman who is helping them through their issues. Ray says that Karen is mostly unavailable these days. But Karen is not ready to back out now — since she is at the peak of her success. Wendy invites the women to an event that entwines wine and politics. But Monique is not invited. Candiace talks to Karen asks her to call Monique out for what she did. Giselle and Jamal face their own issues in their long-distance romance.

