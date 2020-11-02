This week, in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5, Ashley, although aware of Michael’s infidelity, tries to find her own source of happiness. In response to Candiace’s legal action, Monique files a counterclaim, causing the dynamics between the ladies to worsen further. Robyn hosts a photoshoot for her Embellished hat line. However, the atmosphere gets tense when Wendy learns that her friends have been making remarks behind her back. For more details, you can check out our recap at the end. And to know what can be expected in the next episode, read on!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 15 will release on November 8, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Bravo. The show will release new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Portu-Girl-Bye’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “The ladies head to Madeira, Portugal for some fun and sun, but the distance proves to be too much for Ashley. Karen questions Gizelle’s relationship with Jamal, causing a heated discussion on whether or not Gizelle’s relationship is even real. Things get interesting when Robyn sides with Karen against her fellow green-eyed bandit — causing the two besties to be at odds.”

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 15 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 14 Recap

In episode 14 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, titled ‘Hats Off … Shades On’, Gizelle reaches a tearoom planning to confront Karen about her relationship with Ray. Karen reaches next, and the conversation just begins, when she veers it toward Wendy. After all, Wendy had informed Gizelle about Karen’s drunken confession that she used a lot of cash to help Ray during his financial crisis. Karen also explains how she did not like Wendy described Monique’s behavior at the wine barn.

Of course, Gizelle conveys everything to Wendy. The latter ensures that she will ask Karen about the matter during Robyn’s photoshoot for her embellished hat line. At the event, the women take their pictures in hats, and later, Ashley says that she wants to do something that makes her happy — go on a group trip! Portugal! Ash says that she won’t be inviting Monique. As the excitement abates, Wendy confronts Karen, as planned. Two days later, Monique countersues Candiace for second-degree assault.

