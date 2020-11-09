This week, in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 5, the ladies head for a vacation to Madeira, Portugal. However, Ashley is concerned about leaving her kid behind. On the other hand, Karen questions Gizelle’s relationship with Jamal. This leads to a heated argument regarding if the romance is even real. Meanwhile, Robyn teams up with Karen, making the situation more complicated. For more details, you can check out our recap at the end. And to know what can be expected in the next episode, read on!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 16 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 16 will release on November 15, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Bravo. The show will release new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Picking Sides’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “The ladies play a prank on Wendy that leaves her screaming. Gizelle struggles with keeping Juan’s impending proposal to herself. Meanwhile, Karen surprises the group with very personal details about her marriage. Ashley shocks Gizelle and Robyn with the news that she wrote a witness statement in defense of Monique.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 16 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 15 Recap

In episode 15 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, titled ‘Portu-Girl-Bye’, the ladies head to Madeira for some fun and sun. Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon are still confused about Monique filing charges against Candiace. Karen Huger meets with Monique and confronts her about the same. Ashley promises that she will give a written statement in favor of Monique if the need arises. During dinner, Wendy broaches the subject of her degrees and says that she is named after Wendy’s, the fast-food chain.

Gizelle brings up the subject of Ashley and Michael’s marriage, which makes everyone uncomfortable. Then, the subject shifts to Gizelle and Jamal. Robyn also confronts her BFF that why is Jamal never around. Later, Gizelle has an argument with Robyn since the latter did not have her back. Karen and Gizelle get into a shouting match at the end of the episode, and the episode wraps up with ‘to be continued…’

